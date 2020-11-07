The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.08

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 3644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

Separately, TheStreet raised The St. Joe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in The St. Joe by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in The St. Joe by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 73,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The St. Joe by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The St. Joe by 29.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 66,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in The St. Joe by 29.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

