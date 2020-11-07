The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWGAY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Swatch Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SWGAY opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

