The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit