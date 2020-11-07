The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

