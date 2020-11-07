The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WEIR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,148.67 ($15.01).

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,509 ($19.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.11. The Weir Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 608.60 ($7.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,670.50 ($21.83). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,438.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,187.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71.

In other news, insider Engelbert Haan purchased 1,000 shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

