The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L)’s (WEIR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Nov 7th, 2020

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) in a research note released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WEIR. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,148.67 ($15.01).

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,509 ($19.72) on Tuesday. The Weir Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 608.60 ($7.95) and a one year high of GBX 1,670.50 ($21.83). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,438.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,187.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11.

In other The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) news, insider Engelbert Haan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

