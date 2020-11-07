Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Thermon Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Thermon Group has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $355.23 million, a PE ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce Thames acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $89,586.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Thermon Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Thermon Group by 1,629.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth $147,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter worth $255,000.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

