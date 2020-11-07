TheStreet Upgrades Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to “B-“

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.