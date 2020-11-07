TheStreet Upgrades Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) to B

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

MEI opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 461,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,384,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Methode Electronics by 115.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 288.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

