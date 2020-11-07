TheStreet Upgrades Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) to B

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.
MEI opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.28.
In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 461,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,384,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Methode Electronics by 115.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 288.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
