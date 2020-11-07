Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Thomson Reuters posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.45.

Shares of TRI opened at $86.93 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,747,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2,141.3% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 33,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

