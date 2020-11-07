Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Thomson Reuters posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $86.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

