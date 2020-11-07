TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on TMX Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TMX Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $105.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.86.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

