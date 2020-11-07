TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on TMX Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TMX Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $105.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.86.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF)

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit