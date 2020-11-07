Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised Tourmaline Oil from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $29.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.92.

TRMLF opened at $15.05 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $15.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

