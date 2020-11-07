Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRMLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.92.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.