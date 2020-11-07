Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.25 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.92.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $15.05 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $15.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.