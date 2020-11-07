Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Town and Country Financial stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. Town and Country Financial has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $23.89.

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Town and Country Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Town and Country Financial

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

