Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 24.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stephens upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $140.45 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.