Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Trimmed by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.14% of Trane Technologies worth $40,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

NYSE:TT opened at $144.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.21. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,605.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

