Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $654.00

Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 654 ($8.54) and last traded at GBX 630 ($8.23), with a volume of 15837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 636 ($8.31).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 609.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 547.28. The company has a market capitalization of $359.82 million and a PE ratio of 44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other news, insider Richard Andrew Hope acquired 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 413 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,116.53 ($7,991.29). Also, insider Vijay Thakrar bought 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 606 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.46 ($12,992.50).

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavour, fragrance, brevarage, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

