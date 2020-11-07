Tredegar Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

Tredegar has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:TG opened at $14.54 on Friday. Tredegar has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $487.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.64 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 0.31%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

