TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.80. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPVG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.25 to $11.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $68,145.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $192,045. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

