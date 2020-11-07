Truist Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $200.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.46.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.84 and a 200-day moving average of $174.43. The company has a market capitalization of $237.86 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.