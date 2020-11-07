Truist Lowers Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target to $14.00

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its price target lowered by Truist from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sidoti started coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

HRTG stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $254.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.64. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,489,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 83,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 73,301 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

