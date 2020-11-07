Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.00

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $76.80, with a volume of 48388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.17.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Tucows alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $762.31 million, a PE ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $82.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $123,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $371,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,786 shares in the company, valued at $40,249,281.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tucows by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43,869 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the second quarter worth $1,611,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 38.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 91,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 25,404 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 34.8% in the second quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the third quarter worth $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.