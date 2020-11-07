Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPC. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.41 million, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,893,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after acquiring an additional 84,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2,002.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,512 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 824,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 124,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 384,679 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 676,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.