Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPC. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.41 million, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,893,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after acquiring an additional 84,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2,002.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,512 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 824,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 124,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 384,679 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 676,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
