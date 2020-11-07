Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $245.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.63. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $245.78. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total transaction of $256,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

