UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Benchmark cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -952.00 and a beta of 0.85. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

