UBS Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) a €145.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €126.46 ($148.78).

Shares of LEG opened at €124.20 ($146.12) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien AG has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €122.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €117.85.

About LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F)

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

