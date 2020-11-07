UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

NYSE UMH opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $572.17 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMH. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 123 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,200 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

