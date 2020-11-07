UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.
NYSE UMH opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $572.17 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.
About UMH Properties
UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 123 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,200 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.
Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.