Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UMPQ. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.06.

UMPQ stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

