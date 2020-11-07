UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UniCredit from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCFF opened at $8.45 on Friday. UniCredit has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.