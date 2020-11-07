Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 9.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $70,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after acquiring an additional 597,606 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $802,291,000 after acquiring an additional 674,848 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $681,161,000 after acquiring an additional 282,434 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.37. The stock has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

