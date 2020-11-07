uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73. uniQure has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $76.69.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at $10,071,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $91,831.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,932 shares of company stock valued at $935,551 over the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter worth $342,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in uniQure by 20.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 39.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 113.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 10.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

