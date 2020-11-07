United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend payment by 126.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

UCBI stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

