United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €28.70 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.70 ($33.76) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.28 ($45.04).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €30.09 ($35.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. United Internet AG has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.38.

About United Internet AG (UTDI.F)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit