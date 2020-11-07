United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €28.70 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.70 ($33.76) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.28 ($45.04).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €30.09 ($35.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. United Internet AG has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.38.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

