United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $167.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

