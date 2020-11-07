United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UUGRY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. HSBC cut shares of United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

UUGRY stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.52.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

