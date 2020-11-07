Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services primarily in water depths and geographies. It operates ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups. The company’s offshore fleet includes drillships, semisubmersibles, jackups and deepwater managed units. Valaris plc, formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VALPQ. ValuEngine cut Valaris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $0.06 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Valaris has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valaris (VALPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit