Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $155.01

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $155.01 and last traded at $153.75, with a volume of 2836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.67.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $190,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,452.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $514,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

