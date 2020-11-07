Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $155.01

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $155.01 and last traded at $153.75, with a volume of 2836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMI. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In other news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $190,229.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,452.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $514,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,298,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,282,000 after buying an additional 133,618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 38,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

