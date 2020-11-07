ValuEngine Lowers OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KIDS. BidaskClub lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.71.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 0.78. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.