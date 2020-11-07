ValuEngine Upgrades Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) to Hold

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of OMP stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $313.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 2.69. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

