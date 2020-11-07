ValuEngine Upgrades Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Randstad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. Randstad has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $31.05.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

