Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $51,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $135.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.09 and its 200 day moving average is $122.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

