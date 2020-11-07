Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.