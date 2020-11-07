Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $141.12

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.12 and last traded at $141.08, with a volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.49.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXF. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29,273.9% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 964,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,154,000 after acquiring an additional 961,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,427,000 after purchasing an additional 732,388 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,898,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,371,000 after purchasing an additional 322,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,489,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

