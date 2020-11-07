Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Reduced by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

