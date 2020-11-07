Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.5% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,640,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,023,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $108,177,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $42.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54.

