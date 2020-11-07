Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,588.6% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.81 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

