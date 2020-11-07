Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $62.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

