Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,813 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 214.1% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 113,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

